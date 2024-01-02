Beloved Upstate New York Eatery With 1 Of The World’s Best Burger Closed

A very popular Hudson Valley restaurant that Buzzfeed said created one of the world's best burgers has served its last customer.

Hudson Valley residents are disappointed Schatzi's of New Paltz has officially closed for good.

Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz Closes For Good

"Oh no. My favorite place in New Paltz for the last 8 years. Thanks for the memories, great food and fantastic beers. I know it was a labor of love and it showed," Jim Taylor wrote on Facebook after learning of the news.

Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz announced in late December that Dec. 31 would be the New Paltz location's last day of business.

"To our valued friends and guests. Is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Schatzi’s New Paltz will open this Sunday (12-31) for the last time," Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz wrote in a Facebook message.

Schatzi's Home To One Of The World's Best Burgers

In 2014, Buzzfeed placed the Schatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."

"A burger at Schatzi is a special treat, because not only does it have 8 ounces of LaFrieda blended burger meat, it also has crispy pork belly, melted cheddar, potato, green onion rosti, Schatzi sauce, and is all sitting between two beautiful toasted pretzel buns," Buzzfeed wrote about the Schatzi's Burger.

The burger is an 8 oz. short rib and chuck patty topped with grilled pork belly, cheddar, potato pancake, and Schatzi’s sauce on a pretzel bun.

Poughkeepsie Location To Stay Open

I do have some good news, owners assured customers the original location in Poughkeepsie will remain open.

"Our Poughkeepsie location will remain open so if you’ve loved Schatzi’s New Paltz hopefully you’ll visit us there. Thank you for the last 8 years," owner Jeremey wrote on Facebook.

While a college friend and I feasted on the Schatzi's Burger in New Paltz the burger is also on the menu at the Dutchess County location.

Schatzi's Closes New Paltz Location After 8 Years

Schatzi's opened up its New Paltz location on Main Street eight years ago.

"New Paltz being my home town has and will always hold a special place in my heart. I love this town and the people of this town. We’ve had 8 great years here and while we’d love another 8 it simply wasn’t written in the cards," owners stated.

Reason For Sudden Closure Of New Paltz Eatery

Owners stated there are several reasons for the closure, including the pandemic and inflation.

"Many factors contributed to this decision, pandemic, inflation, Labor etc. Instead of focusing on the negative we’re here this week and would love to share a meal or a beer and reminisce of all the good times," Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz added.

