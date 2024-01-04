Beloved Upstate New York Eatery Gives ‘Devastating, Terrible News’

Hudson Valley residents only have a few days to visit a "favorite" restaurant.

The owners of Soy Asian Cuisine in Sullivan County confirmed the eatery is closing for good in 11 days.

Sullivan County Eatery Closing

"We are sad to announce that we will be closing after January 15th," owners wrote in a Facebook post. "Thank you for all the 10 years of support. We will miss you all!" Thank you all for years of continued support.

Soy Asian Cuisine is located at 512 Broadway in Monticello, New York.

"Here at Soy Asian Cuisine we carefully choose the freshest and highest quality ingredients to prepare each and every dish. The entire staff takes pride in providing you with nutritious food and providing a cozy and comfortable atmosphere to ensure you enjoy your entire dining experience from beginning to the end," Soy Asian Cuisine states on its website.

Customers Disappointed To Hear of Monticello, New York Eatery's Closing

Many customers took to Facebook in shock their "favorite" restaurant is closing soon.

Some of the comments include:

They were the first place I had genuine sushi which made me love the food more 😞 take care of yourselves in your next endeavors ❤️

DEVASTATING to hear! Wish the family best of luck in future endeavors!! Soy will truly be missed.

Another favorite bites the dust. 😔

Seriously so sad!

What a wonderful restaurant… I spent many happy happy times in there… Delicious food and a happy atmosphere. It is home 💔

This is terrible news!!

