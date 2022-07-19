‘Beloved’ Toys “R” Us To Make a Major Comeback Across New York
Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is about to return to malls across New York State.
On Monday, Macy's confirmed the popular toy store brand is returning nationwide.
Toys "R" Us Is Returning To New York State
"Macy’s expands partnership with WHP Global to bring the beloved Toys “R” Us brand to every Macy’s store in America this holiday season," Macy's wrote in a press release.
Macy's announced Toys “R” Us will soon be found at every Macy's location in New York State and across the United States.
"Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys “R” Us experience to life in our stores,” Macy’s Chief Merchandising Officer Nata Dvir said. "We hope Toys ”R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys“R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”
Toys “R” Us Returning To New York State
New York Macy's Locations
Macy's has a number of locations across the Hudson Valley and New York State, including in: