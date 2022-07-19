‘Beloved’ Toys “R” Us To Make a Major Comeback Across New York

Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is about to return to malls across New York State.

On Monday, Macy's confirmed the popular toy store brand is returning nationwide.

Toys "R" Us Is Returning To New York State

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

"Macy’s expands partnership with WHP Global to bring the beloved Toys “R” Us brand to every Macy’s store in America this holiday season," Macy's wrote in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Macy's announced Toys “R” Us will soon be found at every Macy's location in New York State and across the United States.

"Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys “R” Us experience to life in our stores,” Macy’s Chief Merchandising Officer Nata Dvir said. "We hope Toys ”R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys“R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

Toys “R” Us Returning To New York State

New York Macy's Locations

Macy's has a number of locations across the Hudson Valley and New York State, including in:

Poughkeepsie, New York

Middletown, New York

Yorktown, New York

West Nyack, New York

Yonkers, New York

Albany, New York

Bronx, New York

Manhasset, New York

Flushing, New York

New York City

Huntington Station, New York

New Hyde Park, New York

Elmhurst, New York

Huntington, New York

Carle Place, New York

Garden City, New York

Brooklyn, New York

Lake Grove, New York

Valley Stream, New York

Staten Island, New York

Bay Shore, New York

Massapequa, New York

Buffalo, New York

Amherst, New York

Rochester, New York

Victor, New York

Things You Cannot Return To The Store in New York State You may not know this, but you can't return any of these to the store in New York State.

6 Things in 15 Photos That Can Only Be Found At The NYC Macy's Store Here are 6 things you should look out for if you are browsing through the selection at Macy’s in New York City.

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.