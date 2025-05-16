Beloved Supermarket Closing All New York Stores On Same Day

A record number of travelers plan to hit the road very soon, but a popular supermarket is closing all stores in New York State.

According to AAA, a record number of travelers plan to hit the road for Memorial Day, but Costco confirms all locations will be closed.

Costco Closing All Locations In New York State For One Day

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

The beloved supermarket announced all stores will be closed across the Empire State on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

There are about 20 Costco warehouses across the Empire State.

Costco Closes For Many Major Holidays

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Last month, Costco closed all of its stores on Easter Sunday, April 20.

The very popular supermarket chain observes several major holidays by closing all its U.S. warehouses, including on Easter Sunday, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, as well as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Also Closed On Memorial Day In New York

All Schools, government buildings, and banks are typically closed for Memorial Day. The USPS doesn't deliver mail, while UPS and FedEx services are often limited or closed

Target, Walmart Will Remain Open

Most national retailers like Walmart and Target will stay open on Memorial Day.

