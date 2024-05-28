‘Beloved’ NYPD Officer Killed In Upstate New York

An off-duty NYPD officer is dead after a crash in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police are investigating the fatal crash.

Troopers Respond to Single Fatal Vehicle Crash Involving an Off-Duty NYPD Officer

New York State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday in Campbell Hall, New York in the town of Hamptonburgh.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 BMW 328 was traveling eastbound on County Road 51 between Blough Road and Ridge Road when the vehicle lost control on a curve in the roadway.

NYPD Officer From Putnam County, New York Killed In Crash

The crash caused the BMW to exit the road and rollover.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Juliana N. Torsiello from Putnam Valley, New York was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She was a 2-year veteran of the NYPD based out of West Harlem.

"We stand together in mourning with the family of our sister P.O. Juliana Torsiello and all of our 30 Pct. brothers and sisters after her tragic passing," the NYC Police Benevolent Association stated on Facebook.

She was the sole occupant of the car. A GoFundMe was started to help the 25-year-old's family.

"She was beloved by everyone who knew her and worked with her. Juliana was well known for her room-illuminating smile, her kind soul," the GoFundMe states.

CLICK HERE to donate. The cause of the investigation into the crash.

