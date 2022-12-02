Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close

Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close.

Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.

Brewster, New York Diner Offers Free Thanksgiving Meal

"This may just be our last Thanksgiving at Bob's Diner.With that being said, let's make this one the best one yet! ✨," owners wrote on Facebook. "Every year we have been humbled and amazed by the outpouring of love and support by this incredible community."

The Putnam County, New York diner has been giving away free Thanksgiving meals for many years.

"EVERYONE is invited. If you have nowhere to go, can't afford a hot meal, don't want to cook or clean, and want some delicious food, please join us. It's our magnificent community that makes all of the scrumptious food," owners added on Facebook.

Popular Putnam County, New York Diner May Be Forced To Close

Owners of Bob's Diner say they will likely become a victim of redevelopment in the village of Brewster.

"The village is ripping most of the buildings down and the diner is included. Not sure how much time we have left," owners wrote on Facebook.

It's unclear when or if the diner will close. Owners did not say if they have any plans

