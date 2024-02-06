Beloved Everyday Household Item May Cause Cancer In New York State

A new study found that an appliance found in your kitchen can raise the levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

New York State residents love their gas-powered stoves. So much, so that many are outraged that New York State may soon ban gas stoves.

However, a new study finds using gas-powered stoves can raise the levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Gov. Hochul Wants To Ban Gas Stoves In New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Gas Stoves Raise Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

Canva Canva loading...

Researchers from Stanford University found that gas-powered stoves can raise the levels of the cancer-causing chemical called benzene

Benzene is a chemical linked to a higher risk of leukemia and other blood cell cancers, officials say.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

“Benzene forms in flames and other high-temperature environments, such as the flares found in oil fields and refineries. We now know that benzene also forms in the flames of gas stoves in our homes,” the study's senior author Rob Jackson said.

Canva Canva loading...

The findings of the study were published by the Environmental Science and Technology journal.

Researchers say the learned gas and propane stoves and ovens emit significantly higher rates of benzene.

"A new Stanford-led analysis finds that a single gas cooktop burner on high or a gas oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit can raise indoor levels of the carcinogen benzene above those in secondhand tobacco smoke," researchers state.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Long-term exposure to Benzene is known to cause blood cancer and has been linked to childhood asthma, according to the World Health Organization.

Consumer Reports: Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

canva canva loading...

Cancer-causing chemicals that are used to make plastic more durable were found in food sold at McDonald's, Trader Joe's, Chipotle, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Wendy's and more.

"While there is no level that scientists have confirmed as safe, lower levels are better," Consumer Reports states

Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving:

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.