Beloved Burger Chain In New York With Bottomless Fries Closing

A burger chain beloved by New Yorkers may close up to 70 locations.

The closures keep coming.

America's Diner Closing 40 Locations

Denny's Restaurant Chain Reports Quarterly Earnings

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported, that Denny's, which calls itself "America's Diner" is closing 40 more eateries.

There are over 50 locations across New York State.

Red Robin To Close Up To 70 Locations

Red Robin

Red Robin has several eateries in New York State. According to the company's website in the Empire State, you can feast on a burger at Red Robin in:

Amherst

Camillus

Clifton Park

Fayetteville

Greece

Horseheads

Latham

Orchard Park

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Saratoga Springs

Vestal

Watertown

Webster

Empire State residents are worried their closet Red Robin may soon be shut down. The company is known for its bottomless fries or sides with every meal.

Red Robin CEO Confirms Closures Are Coming

Red Robin CEO Confirms Closures Are Coming

The company's CEO, G.J. Hart confirmed in an earnings call that Red Robin is looking to close dozens of locations.

According to Nations Restaurant News, the company is evaluating around 70 underperforming locations.

“We believe the expected closure of a majority of these restaurants will allow the strength of our remaining portfolio to become clear over time and free cash that we expect to reinvest in the business,” Hart said.

A list of the 70 underperforming locations hasn't been released.

