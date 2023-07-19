Beloved Batman Actor Spotted At Upstate New York ‘Hotspot’
A famous actor dined at an award-winning restaurant in an over 300-year-old Hudson Valley town, which was recently named a "hotspot."
Employees and customers at Cinnamon Indian Cuisine in Rhinebeck were shocked to see a famous actor inside the eatery.
Actor Robert Pattinson Spotted in Rhinebeck, Dutchess County, New York
Actor Robert Pattinson was seen at the Dutchess County business on Tuesday, according to Cinnamon Indian Cuisine.
The Rhinebeck restaurant, located on East Market Street, offers traditional Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist.
"We bring the flavors of India’s many regions to the Hudson Valley so our customers can explore the traditional dishes of our childhoods. We also offer inventive cocktails and modern plates that combine the authentic flavors, aromas and spices of India with contemporary American ingredients. Our menu relies on high-quality meats, dairy and produce, mostly sourced from local farms," Cinnamon Indian Cuisine states on its website.
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine has been recognized in 2013, 2015 and 2017 by TripAdvisor with a Certificate of Excellence, according to the restaurant. It's also been named the best Indian restaurant in the Hudson Valley many times by Hudson Valley Magazine.
New York Times: How Rhinebeck Became a Hudson Valley Hotspot
The New York Times recently highlighted Rhinebeck, calling Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."
The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including: