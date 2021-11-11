‘Beautiful’ Hudson Valley, New York ‘Hotspot’ Called ‘New Hamptons’
A New York City celebrity who's been in the news this past week stopped by a Hudson Valley hotspot he was told is the "new Hamptons."
David Portnoy has become an internet celebrity. He's the founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports.
Portnoy was recently in Dutchess County and stopped by Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck to review their "great pizza."
During his review, Portnoy called Rhinebeck a "beautiful town" adding he was told Rhinebeck is "the new Hamptons."
Portnoy called Rhinebeck a "beautiful town" adding he was told Rhinebeck is "the new Hamptons."
"I don't know if I believe that quite yet, but the town is awesome. Walking the streets made me hate living in the city, Portnoy said.
It's unclear who told this to Portnoy, but Hudson Valley Post did some digging, and turns out Rhinebeck was mentioned in a 2019 article by the New York Times titled "Is the Hudson Valley Turning Into the Hamptons?"
According to the New York Times, many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons to "escape the pace of city life" because of its "affordability."
Many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons because of its "affordability" to "escape the pace of city life."
The article doesn't go into too much detail about why Rhinebeck is turning into the Hamptons but mentions Rhinebeck, Kerhonkson, Hudson, Rondout Valley, High Falls, Stone Ridge and Accord in the article.
The article states some now call the Catskills "The Camptons" and Kerhonkson "Kerhampton."
The article states some now call the Catskills "The Camptons" and Kerhonkson "Kerhampton."
More recently, the New York Times called Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."
The New York Times states that Rhinebeck residents think Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Rhinebeck wedding at an estate once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, put Rhinebeck on the map.
The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:
Check out more reasons below:
Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck
The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.