Items People Can’t Bring Into The 2025 New York State Fair

Heading to the New York State Fair? You might want to double-check what’s in your bag before you go. Here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

After months of preparation and hype, the New York State Fair officially kicked off on Wednesday.

New York State Fair Is Underway

The fair runs runs from August 20 to September 1 in Syracuse.

"People from across New York State will come together this year to experience an affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers," the fair states on its website.

Admission is $8 for adults, while seniors 65 and older and kids 12 and younger can get in for free.

Concerts are included with admission and some of the featured acts are 98 Degrees, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sister Hazel and more. A full list of concerts and rides can be seen below the list of items you can't bring into the fair.

These Items Are Banned At The New York State Fair

Think you can sneak it in? Think again. Here’s a list of items not allowed at the New York State Fair, directly from their official guidelines.

These Items Are Banned At The 2025 New York State Fair Think you can sneak it in? Think again. From pets to coolers, here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

This year there's also a New York State Fair mobile app to enhance visitor experiences, available for free on both Apple and Google platforms.

2025 New York State Fair Concert Series

The Ultimate Ride Gallery: Every Thrill at the 2025 New York State Fair

