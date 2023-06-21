A Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to rob a local bank.

New York State Police from Dutchess County reported troopers arrested a "would-be bank robber."

"Would-Be Bank Robber" Arrested in Dutchess County

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 26-year-old Daimion Lowe of Pleasant Valley. Lowe was charged with attempted robbery in the third degree, a class E felony.

Police allege Lowe tried to rob Chase Bank on Main Street Pleasant Valley, New York.

"Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to the Chase Bank on Main Street in Pleasant Valley for a robbery. The suspect later identified as Lowe, was unsuccessful in his attempt to rob the bank and fled on foot. Investigators were able to identify him as Daimion Lowe and located him at his residence a short time later, New York State Police stated in a press release.

Police did not provide details about the alleged attempted bank robbery. Or how officers identified Lowe as the alleged suspect.

Lowe was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

