Baltimore Bridge Collapse Prompts Massive Concerns In New York

The bridge collapse in Baltimore is prompting safety concerns from experts in New York State.

New York officials are responding to the tragic bridge collapse in Maryland.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Getty Images loading...

On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., a container ship crashed into a heavily traveled Baltimore bridge causing a major collapse.

Terrifying videos posted to social media show the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsing after one of its supports was struck by the large vessel.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Many are presumed dead.

New York Bridges Are "Well Protected"

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo loading...

New York City Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi who oversees infrastructure, says city bridges are well protected from accidental impacts.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"We want New Yorkers to rest assured that the right precautions are in place to ensure that our infrastructure is safe and remains safe and how it interacts with both trucks and ships that both hit bridges occasionally. We have the right protections in place," Joshi said during a press conference.

Joshi also notes New York's bridge infrastructure "is some of the most highly monitored infrastructure in the nation."

New York Engineers Says More Can Be Done

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State

Did you know that some New York bridges are "haunted?" Find out which ones are considered haunted."

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Amazing Facts About "The Bridges of Upstate New York"

Amazing Facts About "The Bridges of Upstate New York" There are hundreds of bridges all across Upstate New York. Here is a sample of some of the most interesting. They run from a bridge that is visited by nearly a million people each year, to the oldest covered bridge in the United States. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio