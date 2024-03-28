Baltimore Bridge Collapse Prompts Massive Concerns In New York
The bridge collapse in Baltimore is prompting safety concerns from experts in New York State.
New York officials are responding to the tragic bridge collapse in Maryland.
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., a container ship crashed into a heavily traveled Baltimore bridge causing a major collapse.
Terrifying videos posted to social media show the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsing after one of its supports was struck by the large vessel.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Many are presumed dead.
New York Bridges Are "Well Protected"
New York City Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi who oversees infrastructure, says city bridges are well protected from accidental impacts.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"We want New Yorkers to rest assured that the right precautions are in place to ensure that our infrastructure is safe and remains safe and how it interacts with both trucks and ships that both hit bridges occasionally. We have the right protections in place," Joshi said during a press conference.
Joshi also notes New York's bridge infrastructure "is some of the most highly monitored infrastructure in the nation."
New York Engineers Says More Can Be Done
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State
Did you know that some New York bridges are "haunted?" Find out which ones are considered haunted."
8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Amazing Facts About "The Bridges of Upstate New York"
Amazing Facts About "The Bridges of Upstate New York"
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio