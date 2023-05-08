Baby, Others Shot Inside Upstate New York Home, Shooter At Large

A baby was nearly killed and two others were also shot inside a home in the Hudson Valley. The shooter is at large and police have no leads.

On Friday around 10 p.m., members of the Village of Monticello Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a home at 15 Holmes Street. Three people inside the home, including a baby, were all found with gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that multiple rounds were intentionally fired into a house.

The shooter remains at large and police have no information on the suspect or suspects.

New York State Police is helping with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monticello Police Department at 845-794-4422.

The home is in a heavily wooded area behind the Jefferson Garden Apartment Complex. A large crime scene was set up with nearby streets blocked off until well past midnight.

This is the second tragic incident involving a child in Sullivan County in the past few days. Last week, a 16-month-old girl was found dead in her parent's motel room in Liberty.

Baby Found Dead In Liberty, Sullivan County, New York Motel Room

Police report the baby ingested fentanyl.

The child's parents were both arrested.

