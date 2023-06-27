Awful Smoke From Canada Expected To Return To New York State
As the wildfires in Canada continue to burn, New Yorkers are told to again prepare for smoky haze across the state.
On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to expect more poor air quality later this week.
Poor Air Quality Expected To Return To New York State
The New York State DEC reports the statewide air quality forecast for Wednesday, June 28, shows the "potential for unhealthy air quality."
Officials say there's a good chance of thick surface smoke overnight Wednesday.
"As we closely monitor the changing forecast, New Yorkers should be prepared for the potential return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires," Hochul said. "I encourage everyone to remain vigilant, especially if you are vulnerable to air pollution, stay up to date on the latest information and take steps to protect yourself."
Winds Expected to Bring Potential Near-Surface Smoke Impacts Statewide
A cold front will enter Western New York from the northwest in the early morning hours Wednesday and should reach the Downstate regions by Wednesday evening. Winds are expected to bring potential near-surface smoke impacts statewide, officials say.
"Although forecast uncertainty remains, New Yorkers should be prepared for possible elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday," Hochul's office stated.
It's recommended to take precautions if the Air Quality Index reaches 100 or above.