Award Winning Brewery Permanently Closes in NYC

A brewery in New York City has officially closed its doors for good.

2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the life of another business. This time, it hits a little further from home, but still close enough to hurt. Mikkeller, a brewery in New York City, announced on Monday, October 19, they are closing their doors for good.

Mikkeller has another location in San Diego, California but has a location at Citi Field in New York City. In their Facebook post announcing the closure, they cited that fans will not be allowed in the stadium anytime soon. Mikkeller was open at Citi Field for just under three years.

While you might not recognize the name Mikkeller, you probably know what the cans look like. Mikkeller has their beers canned in fun, colorful designs, usually with a picture of a man in a hat or a woman with long hair. Mikkeller has won multiple awards. They were named the best Danish brewery and has been named amongst the best beers in the world for six consecutive years.

The full announcement on Mikkeller's Facebook reads:

Dear friends and followers,

We have had to make the difficult decision to permanently close the Mikkeller Brewing NYC location at Citi Field. With no foreseeable customers at Citi Field, Mikkeller is consolidating its NYC brewery with its San Diego brewery and closing Mikkeller NYC. Thank you for your support over the past two and a half years; we are extremely grateful to have been part of the New York brewing community, and to have had the opportunity to present our beers in this incredible location. Mikkeller fans will still be able to get freshly brewed Mikkeller beers in New York at their favourite stores, bars and restaurants. We loved our time in Citi Field and wish everyone the best during this difficult time. Take care,