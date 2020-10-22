L.L. Bean Bootmobile Heading to Orange County This Weekend

Earlier this week, Dutchess County residents got a special visitor and now it's Orange County's turn.

Back on Monday, the L.L. Bean, infamous, Bootmobile made its first stop in the Hudson Valley this year. On Monday and Tuesday of this week the Bootmobile could be seen hanging out near Vassar College and it brought along some surprises.

With the L.L. Bean Bootmobile comes its discount pop-up shop. I swung by the Vassar pop-up shop and was greeted by the friendly L.L.Bean staff who offered me a 20% coupon that I could use the next time I visited because I would already be getting 20% off at checkout.

They had a wide array of sweatshirts, hats, gloves, socks and boots if you're looking to stock up for the cold Hudson Valley winter that is ahead of us.

If you missed the L.L. Bean pop-up shop in Poughkeepsie, have no fear! They will make stops in Orange County rounding out this week.

According to a Facebook event page, the Bootmobile will be landing in Newburgh at Unico Park at the Newburgh Water Front on Friday, October 23rd from 10 am until 5 pm and Saturday, October 24th, from 10 am until 5pm.

L.L. Bean shoppers will also be able to take part in free yoga and other free resources on site. To be apart of those free events, you must make a reservation on their website.

Those who visit can also sign up to win a $300 gift card from L.L. Bean. That could buy you a lot of flannel this year!