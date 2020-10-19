L.L. Bean Pop Up Shop Returns to the Hudson Valley This Week

Nothing says fall like flannel and duck boots. At least that's what I tell myself every time the weather starts to get a little cooler.

The go-to shopping experience for products like flannel and those who like the outdoorsy style is L.L. Bean. Unfortunately, the closest L.L. Bean to the Hudson Valley are the locations in Danbury, Yonkers at Ridge Hill and Paramus.

With that being said, the Hudson Valley is being blessed with an L.L. Bean pop up shop this week. If you remember last year, the L.L. Bean Boot showed up on college campuses around the Hudson Valley just in time for fall.

The L.L. Bean Boot will be back at Vassar College on Monday October 19th, 2020 from 10 am until 5pm and Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Of course, L.L. Bean will be bringing some of their favorite fall and winter gear with a nice discount attached to them. This year they will also be offering meditation sessions.

Need to clear your mind before your shopping spree? Maybe you need to clear your conscience after spending so much money on new gear, whatever it may be the meditation sessions are free.

If you're interested in signing up for free meditation classes visit their appointment website for times and forms.

For more details about the L.L. Bean Pop Up Shop at Vassar College check out the events page on Facebook. If you stop by the pop-up shop you'll have a chance to enter to win a $300 L.L. Bean gift card. Talk about an incentive to stop by!

Will you be doing some fall and winter shopping this week and stock up on that flannel?

Vassar College is located at 46 Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie.