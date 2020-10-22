Hudson Valley Residents With COVID-19 Symptoms Refusing Tests

Some Hudson Valley residents with COVID-19 symptoms are refusing to be tested for the virus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Orange County Health Commissioner Doctor Irina Gelman recently announced that some doctors in Orange County are reporting some Orange County residents living in the COVID-19 red-zone of Kiryas Joel are refusing to take a COVID-19 test even though they're experiencing symptoms.

A spokesperson from Orange County confirmed to Hudson Valley Post health officials have received reports of Kiryas Joel residents refusing a COVID-19 test despite showing signs of the virus.

"We have asked that the State require physicians to daily report the number of declinations of COVID 19 testing. That will enable the State to better determine if the testing numbers are real or are being skewed by those who refuse testing. The State has not approved that request as of yet," the spokesperson from Orange County department of health told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

A request for comment from the New York State Department of Health hasn't been returned, as of this writing.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted some restrictions in COVID-19 hotspots across New York State, but did not make any changes to the COVID-19 Red-Zone areas of Orange and Rockland counties. That means schools and non-essential businesses in those areas must remain closed.

Cuomo noted those areas have shown some improvement in terms of new positive COVID-co19 cases, but not enough to lift the restrictions.