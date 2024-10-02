Witches Love This Part Of Hudson Valley, New York

Turns out one very popular hometown in the Hudson Valley is the "best" place for witches in all of the United States.

With October underway, spooky season is officially here! That's good news for me, considering I've been sipping on pumpkin spice coffee since August.

However, a recent study regarding witches shocked me.

Hudson Valley Hometown Is Best For Witches

Officials from BetMGM reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know one hometown from the Hudson Valley is the best city in America "to be a witch."

The study ranked 100 major U.S. cities to identify the best cities to be a witch.

Ranking factors included things like the number of metaphysical shops, psychics, broom shops, astrology groups, cottages, and more.

"For each city, we analyzed the availability of psychics and mediums who could help witches tap into spiritual realms. We also counted the metaphysical supply stores for potion ingredients and crystals. Then, we looked at the presence of astrology groups and Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans chapters in each city, and the state’s population self-identifying their religious beliefs as Wiccan or Pagan to measure community connection," BetMGM told Hudson Valley Post.

BetMGM also researched cemeteries, cottages, haunted attractions and stores that sell brooms.

Officials also measured search interest in witchy pop culture phenomena like “Hocus Pocus,” “Harry Potter,” “Wicked,” and “American Horror Story: Coven.”

Poughkeepsie, New York Is The Best City For Witches

After crunching all of the numbers, BetMGM determined that "Poughkeepsie ranked as the #1 best city in the U.S. for witches in 2024."

According to the study, Poughkeepsie is home to an "astounding" 72.51 cemeteries per 10k residents.

"Well above the national average of 1.99, making it a perfect place for witches seeking sacred spaces," BetMGM states about Poughkeepsie.

