Police believe an "out-of-state crime ring" stole an ATM from a Hudson Valley business. Officials believe more thefts are possible.

On Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into the recent burglary and theft of an ATM machine from a business in the Town of Beekman and would also like to alert Dutchess County business owners that more similar-type crimes may be attempted in the near future.

On Sunday around 7 a.m., officers responded to a deli in the Town of Beekman for a report of an overnight burglary. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the business had been broken into and the ATM machine stolen.

The investigation has revealed that the suspects forced entry into the deli with crowbars, physically removed the ATM and left the scene with it. At this time surveillance footage is still being assessed, and if it reveals any useful images of the suspects they will be distributed at a later time, police say. It's unclear how much money was in the ATM.

Intelligence has suggested that this incident may be related to similar crimes perpetrated by the out-of-state crime ring previously stealing cars & items from cars, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Police also believe that further thefts may be attempted in the near future, and so the following tips are offered to all Dutchess County business owners to help them from becoming victimized:

Be alert and immediately report suspicious persons/activity to law enforcement – DO NOT confront them yourself as suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Make sure that your security & alarm systems are working properly, and if you don’t have a security system consider investing in one.

Have good lighting in and around your business and property.

Don’t display that you have an ATM machine in your business, and if you do have one make sure it is tightly secured to the wall and floor and is stocked with only a minimal amount of money.

Anyone with information on this or other similar incidents may contact Detective Kurt Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or via email at ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

