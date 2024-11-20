Asian Beetle “Accidentally” Brought To New York Is Closing Roads

A beetle from Asia that was brought to New York "accidentally" is forcing officials to close roads for at least the next month.

The New York State DEC announced the closure of the Wart and Hessel public forest access roads in Winona State Forest.

DEC Announces Temporary Closure of Wart and Hessell Public Forest Roads in Winona State Forest

The closure is only temporary but is expected to last a month.

The roads, located in the town of Lorraine, Jefferson County, and town of Boylston, Oswego County, will be closed to the public Monday through Friday, for an estimated four weeks

Both roads will be open to the public on weekends.

"However, DEC encourages visitors to find alternate access points," the DEC stated in a press release.

Reason For Closures

The closures is so that crews can "remove potentially hazardous white ash trees along the roadways." The DEC says to expect increased truck traffic in the area.

"The closure is necessary during the removal of potentially hazardous white ash trees within the road right-of-way. The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a wood-boring beetle from Asia that feeds on all native ash trees," the DEC states.

According to the DEC, EAB was "accidentally" brought to the United States in "infested crates and pallets."

A lack of natural controls such as predators and disease allowed the population to grow rapidly in New York, officials say.

"Since its introduction, this invasive pest has killed millions of ash trees and cost billions of dollars in damage and loss. DEC continues to evaluate impacts that could affect public safety, including infrastructure and facilities within the region, that would be negatively impacted by invasive species," the DEC adds.

