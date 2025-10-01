Dolphins In Hudson River Now Threatened By Radioactive Waste

Dolphins have returned to the Hudson Valley but leaders fear it won't last long.

Leaders across the Hudson Valley are piling on the criticism following a federal court's decision to allow the decommissioning of the Indian Point power plant.

Federal Ruling Could Create A "Radioactive" Hudson River

Indian Point Concern Renewed Amid Japanese Crisis Getty Images loading...

Officials are worried that the power plant's parent company, Holtec, is going to discharge "radioactive wastewater" into the Hudson River.

According to Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, a federal judge's decision is allowing a nuclear power plant to be dismantled.

Jenkins adds that the ruling disregards New York State law mandating Holtec to use decommissioning funds for a more expensive, environmentally friendly disposal method.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This process could result in radioactive wastewater being discharged into the Hudson River.

Say Goodbye To Dolphins In The Hudson River

Photo by Jonas Von Werne on Unsplash Photo by Jonas Von Werne on Unsplash loading...

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is also against the federal ruling.

"I am deeply disappointed in the federal court’s decision to strike down New York’s Save the Hudson Bill, determining that federal law preempts New York law, which protected the Hudson River from radioactive waste dumping," he stated.

He adds that New York's Save the Hudson Bill has allowed "bald eagles, sturgeon, and even dolphins" to make a return to the river.

"It's living proof of the river’s remarkable recovery and ongoing health. Allowing Holtec to discharge contaminated water would undo decades of progress and be nothing short of a travesty for our environment, our communities, and future generations," Day added.

Dolphins, like short-beaked common dolphins and bottlenose dolphins, have returned to the Hudson River in recent years due to cleaner waters, warming temperatures, and the return of Atlantic menhaden as a food source.

These sightings are a positive sign of a recovering marine ecosystem. However, officials fear this will change due to the federal ruling.

