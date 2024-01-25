Another Snow Day Predicted For New York State, Hudson Valley
Weather experts are tracking another snowstorm that could give students in the Hudson Valley a three-day weekend.
During the second week of January, many schools in the Hudson Valley only held classes for two days. That's because of Martin Luther King Jr Day and two snow days.
This week, many schools closed on Tuesday or had early dismissal. Many schools operated on a delay on Wednesday.
Now, it appears some Hudson Valley students may get a three-day weekend.
Three-Day Weekend For Some Hudson Valley Students?
Late Wednesday, Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll alerted his followers about another potential snowstorm.
"I am monitoring the potential for a three day weekend in the #HudsonValley (Sunday-Monday ❄️)," Noll tweeted.
Noll says the big question is the temperature from Sunday into Monday.
"The main forecast ‘question mark’ at the moment is whether or not the air will be enough for snow. Temperatures look to be in the mid 30s," Noll said. "Details will get fleshed out over the next day or two. In the meantime, here’s a rough overview: What? Rain and wet snow, possibly heavy."
Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City
The Weather Channel's current forecast is calling for snow for parts of the region.
Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:
Orange County
- 3 to 6 Inches of Snow
Dutchess County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Westchester County
- "Watching a potential winter storm
Rockland County
- 1 to 4 Inches of Snow
Ulster County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Sullivan County
- 1 to 4 Inches of Snow
Greene County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Columbia County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Putnam County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Capital Region
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow/li>
New York City
- "Chance of snow"
