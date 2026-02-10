Another Upstate New York Movie Theater Closes For Good

It had comfy seats, an arcade, and even a bar, but now it's all over. Here's why this popular local spot just suddenly went dark.

Another movie theater in the Hudson Valley has closed.

In my youth, I was an avid movie-goer. As an adult, I don't go to the movies nearly as much, but whenever I do, I'm reminded of how much I enjoy it.

There's just something about watching a movie in a theater that helps me consume and enjoy it more. It's probably because it's frowned upon to look at your phone. At home, the ADD kicks in, and I end up looking at my phone.

A main reason I don't go to the movies as much is that all the ones close to my home in Orange County, New York, have closed down.

Brand-New Movie Theater/Bar Is Already Closed

Another Hudson Valley movie theater has closed for good.

Story Screen Cinema opened up in Hudson, New York, two years ago.

The three-screen theater offered comfy seats, a bar, and an arcade. It screened first-run, indie, and classic films.

Reason For Closings

The owners say they have been dealing with "major issues" with their building on Fairview Avenue for months, and after discussing things with the landlord, decided not to renew their lease.

Super Bowl Sunday was the theater's last day of business. Owners add that they are looking for a new location.

Until then, the Story Screen Cinema brand will continue to be promoted through pop-up events, outdoor screenings, and movie trivia across the Hudson Valley.

