Annual Witches Ball in Poughkeepsie on Friday the 13th

People in the Hudson Valley are getting ready to party like it's 1699.

Parking cars can get crazy in downtown Poughkeepsie. I'm not sure how it is with brooms but I imagine that it has to be much easier to find spaces for them.

The past year and a half has been weird. We all missed out on a lot of parties. Even the witches of our community. You might not know this but there is a fairly large population of witches in the Hudson Valley. Did you know that there's even a Witchcraft District here?

Local witches are inviting everyone to celebrate the return of their yearly event by hosting their 13th Annual Witches Ball.

I wouldn't know what to expect at a witch party. I can only assume they dance, have seance's and serve their punch out of caldron. Thankfully, I don't need to assume. Here are some things that you can expect at the Witches Ball. You can expect all kinds of fun things like a live dj, local vendors, an elixir bar, spells and blessings, hexes, potions, lotions, fortune telling and even an open bar for VIP's.

It's a party that's prefect for the masses and not just the Black Masses. The ticketed event is to be held on August 13, at the old Masonic Temple on Canon Street in Poughkeepsie which is now Revel 32. Tickets range anywhere from $20 to $116.66 and are available here.

Don't worry if you're not a witch or practice witchcraft. The event is open to the public.