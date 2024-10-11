Amtrak Forced To Reduce Trains In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Some travelers will deal with daily 2-hour layovers.

Starting next month, Amtrak will be making changes to routes that'll impact travel from the Hudson Valley

Amtrak Forced To Reduce Service In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Multiple daily trips from the Hudson Valley to New York City will be eliminated Starting November 11 due to work that is planned for the East River Tunnel in New York City.

Amtrak confirmed riders will see a reduction in service by three daily roundtrip trains. This marks a 23 percent reduction in trips, according to the Empire State Passengers Association.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“New York’s Hudson Valley Amtrak service already sells out every Friday and Sunday and frequently on Thursdays and Saturdays,” ESPA President Gary Prophet said. “It is imperative that Amtrak lengthen the remaining trains as partial mitigation for the frequency reductions.”

Trains From Albany To New York City Eliminated

Photo credit: Janice Yapalater DiGiovanni Photo credit: Janice Yapalater DiGiovanni loading...

Because of construction, there's a limit on the number of Amtrak trains that can travel in that area.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Trains that are currently running from Albany to New York City, one each in the morning, afternoon and evening will be eliminated on Nov. 11, according to Mass Transit.

Two trains from Albany to New York City will be combined. The change will result in an almost 2-hour layover at the Rensselaer station for some passengers, News 10 reports.

Repair Work Expected To Last 3 Years

New Federal Budget Proposes Cut Of Amtrak Subsidies Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

Officials say repair work is needed to modernize the 114-year-old tunnel tubes, which were damaged by floodwaters during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Amtrak says it's working to limit any service impacts and will communicate any changes in advance.

A Fascinating Look at Some Upstate New York Train History! The topic is trains. Across Upstate New York you will find old train depots, railroad cars that have been transformed for other modern purposes, and historic sites that take us back when railroad was king in the region. Here are t1 interesting footnotes to that history! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

First Frost Dates Across New York State