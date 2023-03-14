Newburgh Man Receives 11 Year Sentence For April 2022 Weapons Charge

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has announced sentencing for a 34-year-old Newburgh man after charges from an April 2022 incident in the City of Newburgh in what was referenced as an 'illegally possessed gun case.'

ShotSpotter Notification From April 2022 Leads To Arrest of Newburgh Man

On April 26, 2022, City of Newburgh Police received notification of shots fired in the area of Washington Street via a ShotSpotter alert, and upon arrival, found a person, later identified as Roger Alleyne, who allegedly refused to respond to police commands.

The report from the Orange County DA indicates that the 34-year-old Newburgh resident was found to have an illegally possessed loaded 380 Taurus firearm in his pocket, and was standing next to a shell casing from the weapon.

Eleven Years in State Prison for Newburgh Man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charges

On Thursday, March 2nd, Orange County DA Hoovler announced that Alleyne was sentenced to eleven years in prison, as well as five years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Alleyne entered into a guilty plea in court to illegally possessing the firearm.

DA Hoovler expressed his appreciation for the City of Newburgh Police, and applaud the hard and dedicated work not only by the officers, but the prosecutors who handled the case.

Violent and senseless gunplay using illegally possessed weapons poses a grave risk of harm. Thankfully, the prompt response and investigation by the police officers in this case ensured that this illegally possessed firearm would not cause further irreversible harm. My Office will continue to pursue criminals who disproportionately drive violent crime in the County.

