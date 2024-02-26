Cakes Sold In New York State May Cause ‘Life-Threatening Reaction’

A variety of cakes sold in New York State may cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the FDA warns.

The FDA confirmed cakes sold in New York State are being recalled.

Allergy Alert Issued On Cakes Sold In New York State

160085472 Johan Swanepoel loading...

LQNN Inc., of Garden Grove, California, is voluntarily recalling several products because they may contain undeclared eggs.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA stated in a press release.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including to stores in New York State. They were also distributed to wholesalers, markets, retail stores, and online websites across the Empire State and nation.

Photos Of Recalled Products:

"The affected products are packaged in various colors of foil bags, with the lot number or best by date printed on the front of the bag. The affected Banh Pia products are under the brand Saigon Gourmet, and all affected products are manufactured by Tan Hue Vien," the FDA states in its recall notice.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Undeclared Egg in Banh Ba Xa and Banh Pia Products

Canva Canva loading...

No illness has been reported, according to the company.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the affected products may have been mistakenly had an egg wash applied. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a mistake in the manufacturer’s production and packaging process, the company states.

Distribution of Banh Ba Xa and varieties of Banh Pia has been placed on hold until the company is certain that the product has been corrected.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Anyone with questions may contact the company at (714) 949-7870.

Many more recent recalls can be found below:

FDA Food Recalls for January 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.