Nearly 2,000 Post Offices To Shut Down Across New York
Nearly 2,000 post offices across New York will be closing down next week.
New Yorkers are told to prepare for these upcoming changes.
USPS Confirms Major Upgrades
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that the United States Postal Service is upgrading its post offices.
The major modernization effort is introducing “technology-forward” lobbies to post offices nationwide. Officials note that the plan focuses on improving service, streamlining operations, and enhancing the customer experience.
USPS To Increase Prices For Upcoming Holiday Season
The USPS also announced that a number of services will cost more until Jan. 18.
The holiday season price increases are now in effect for things like Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select, and USPS Ground Advantage services.
All Post Offices Closed Next Week Across New York State
Nearly 2,000 post offices across New York State are set to close next week.
All USPS locations will be closed on Monday, October 13, 2025, in observance of Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day.
This means all retail post office locations will be shut down for the day.
No Mail Delivery
Also, there will be no regular mail or package deliveries. Normal service resumes Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
USPS is also scheduled to be closed for the following holidays in 2025:
- Tuesday November 11: Veterans Day
- Thursday November 27: Thanksgiving Day
- Thursday December 25: Christmas Day
