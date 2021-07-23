‘All Beaches Along The Hudson River Are Currently Closed’
Bad weather has caused officials to close all beaches along the Hudson River. Yes, you can swim in some parts of the river.
The City of Kingston announced swimming at Kingston Point Beach is currently banned due to river water quality.
"Swimming at Kingston Point Beach is currently prohibited due to river water quality per the Ulster County Department of Health," The City of Kingston stated.
Officials went on to add all beaches along the Hudson River are closed.
"All beaches along the Hudson River are currently closed," The City of Kingston added.
City of Kingston officials didn't give a reason for the closure but excessive rain can cause sewage overflow and street runoff which impacts the water quality, according to HVNY.
The Hudson River Watershed Alliance believes it's safe to swim in parts of the Hudson River like Kingston Point Beach.
"Do people actually swim in the Hudson River? They do! From public sites like Kingston Point Beach (pictured) to event swimming, lots of people are getting into the water. People are also kayaking, jet skiing, and more," The Hudson River Watershed Alliance wrote on Facebook.
