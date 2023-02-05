Alert: Massive Sunscreen Recall Due to Cancer Causing Ingredients

February might not be the time that you are thinking about sunscreen in new York State, but over the last 20 years, sunscreen has become a much-needed necessity for some. There is one company that has added items to their voluntary recall of sunscreen items.

What is the product that has been recalled, and why? Here is the information that you need to know.

Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash loading...

The sunscreen that has been recalled is from the Banana Boat Company. The particular products that have been added to this latest sunscreen recall are for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

Which of the Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen batches should consumers look for?

Woman spraying sunscreen cream on skin before run. Sports and healthy concept. Mykola Sosiukin loading...

Here are the specific batches of the three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, according to the press release, these are the only versions that Edgewell Personal Care believes to have the cancer-causing benzene in them.

The UPC of the affected products is all 0-79656-04041-8, the only size of the products is in the 6 oz size, and their lot code and expiration date:

20016AF December 2022

20084BF February 2023

21139AF April 2024

20301CF September 2023

Why are these sunscreen products being recalled?

These particular products are being recalled because it is believed that they potentially contain the ingredient benzene. Benzene allegedly can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

What do you need to do if you own these recalled products?

If you have these products, you can contact Banana Boat for a replacement.

