Weather officials are out with a very important warning for residents in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York and New York City.

This as firefighters continue to deal with the massive Jennings Creek Wildfire in Orange County.

Elevated Risk Of Wildfire In Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Manhattan, Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Suffolk, Nassau

Death Toll Rises To 6 As Redding Area Wildfire Spreads To 90,000 Acres Getty Images loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a warning of an elevated risk of wildfires across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The National Weather Service New York says there's "an elevated risk of wildfire spread today" in Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau counties as well as in Manhattan, Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens.

That's because dry conditions are mixed with northwest winds of 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

firefighters spray water to wildfire Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

"Minimum relative humidity values will range from 35 to 45 percent," the NWS states.

Risk Of Fire Spread In Ulster, Dutchess, Greene, Columbia, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady

The National Weather Service Albany also warned of an "elevated risk for fire spread" in Ulster, Dutchess, Greene, Columbia, Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady counties on Monday.

"The combination of prolonged dry weather, west to northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph, relative humidity values between 35 and 50 percent and dry fuels will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread today," the NWS stated.

Burn In New York State Continues

Southern California Sand Fire Grows To 20,000 Acres David McNew loading...

The emergency statewide burn ban is in effect until November 30 across all of New York State.

"The burn ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Use extra caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery or matches, and ensure to properly extinguish or dispose cigarette butts," the NWS said.

Jennings Creek Wildfire Update

Town Of Warwick Town Of Warwick loading...

This weekend, the Jennings Creek Wildfire broke a containment line. Crews battled the fire back to within the containment area, and the fire is now about 70 percent contained in New York.

The blaze, which borders New York and New Jersey, is now about 90 percent contained in the Garden State.

Fire officials say a voluntary evacuation in Warwick helped save more than 160 homes.

