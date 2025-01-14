During the peak of flu season in New York, medicine that is supposed to help has been recalled because it might actually make you feel worse.

According to the CDC, confirmed cases of the flu are up 18.6 percent in the past week.

Flu Cases Continue To Skyrocket In New York State

This news comes after flu cases were up nearly 20 percent nationwide the week prior.

Officials report flu trends this year look to be similar to the 2019 to 2020 season, which also hit peak levels around the New Year.

Flu Activity Remains High In New York State

Flu activity in New York State remains "high," the CDC reports. Nationwide flu activity is considered "very high" to "high" for most states.

A medical professional based out of Dutchess County told Hudson Valley Post she's seen more cases of the flu this flu season than any year she can remember.

Cold and Flu Medicine Recalled In New York State

With so many cases of the flu, many New Yorkers are stocking up on cold and flu medicine.

However, Costco just announced it's recalling some cold and flu medicine that's sold at Costco locations across New York State.

Costco Recalls Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

Below are tips to try and prevent the flu.

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

