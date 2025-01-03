Alert: 3 Feet Of Snow Predicted For Many Parts Of New York State

A massive number of New Yorkers are expected to have to deal with one to three feet of snow!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about a Lake Effect snow event impacting many upstate locations.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country

New Yorkers living in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country are under Lake Effect Snow warnings.

“Our agencies continue to work around the clock in coordination with our local partners as we respond to significant snowfall, strong winds and colder temperatures that are expected across much of the State through the weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to monitor your local forecast and stay alert as conditions can rapidly change or worsen.”

Snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour and winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour will likely impact travel.

Up to 3 Feet Of Snow Predicted

According to Hochul's office, anywhere from 1 to 3 feet so lake effect snow is predicted.

"Some locations, including northern Cayuga, far southern Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties could see between 1-3 feet of lake effect snow, while other locations could see between 1-2 feet of snow through this weekend," Hochul's office stated. "Visibilities will be considerably reduced and winds could bring down tree branches resulting in power outages. Travelers should prepare for rapidly changing road conditions."

Cold Temps, Gusty Winds

Colder temperatures and gusty winds are expected all weekend across New York State.

"Minimum wind chills ranging from the single digits across much of the state, not including New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley, to several degrees below zero in the North Country," Hochul's office states.

Next week, starting on Monday, an "arctic blast" will produce single-digit wind chills across much of the state.

Residents in the North Country are told to prepare for temperatures "as low as 10-15 below-zero degrees" in the coldest spots through the week.

