Alert: 2 In New York Test Positive For Bird Flu After Eating Meal

A recall has been issued on food sold in New York over it's potential link to bird flu.

Cases of the bird flu have been reported all over the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Bird Flu Continues To Impact New York State Residents

The prices of eggs dipped slightly in the past week, but still remain much more expensive than usual due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

The average price nationwide for a dozen eggs is now under $5. However, some shoppers are still paying around $10. One Hudson Valley reader reported paying over $8.

Now some food is being recalled in New York over a link to the bird flu. More on that is below the best way to cook and buy eggs during the current bird flu outbreak.

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

Recall Over Possible Bird Flu Health Risk

"People who fed cats the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness. People with cats exhibiting these signs after feeding this product should immediately contact their veterinarian," the FDA states.

Bird Flu Detected In Two New York Cats Is Associated With ‘Savage Cat Food’ Raw Pet Food

New York health officials announced bird flu was detected in two cats from New York. Bird flu is "suspected" in a third cat.

"The New York City Health Department is advising New Yorkers to not feed their pets food from the raw pet food company Savage Cat Food. Avian influenza (bird flu) virus was detected in two cats and a suspected third cat over the past two months, all connected to Savage Cat Food, poultry packets lot number 11152026," health officials stated in a press release.

All three cases are linked to the now recalled cat food, officials say.

Do Not Feed To Your Pets, Humans Can Get Infected

The FDA also says don't feed this food to your pets.

"Do not feed the recalled product to pets or animals. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased this lot code are urged to immediately return it to their retailer for proper destruction and a full refund," the FDA states. "While no human infections have been identified among people handling raw pet food products, humans can become infected if live virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth."

Symptoms To Watch For

Anyone who recently handled the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting.

"People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider and local health department," the FDA suggests.

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

