Albany Bicyclist Fatally Hit By Car in Kingston
Police are trying to determine how a man from Albany was fatally hit by a car as he rode his bike in Ulster County.
On Tuesday around 8:11 p.m., members from the Kingston Police Department responded to a call for help following a car accident and a bicyclist in the area of Schwenk Drive and Washington Avenue in the City of Kingston.
Arriving officers found the bicyclist pinned under the vehicle. Officers rendered first aid and requested expedited medical assistance from the Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Efforts were made to extricate the pinned cyclist, but unfortunately, the 57-year-old man from Albany was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kingston Police Department. The man's name was not released.
The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation.
Detectives and investigators from the Kingston Police Department as well as the Ulster County Crash Reconstruction team are currently investigating the accident.
Keep Scrolling:
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change