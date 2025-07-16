Officials Urge These New Yorkers To Stay Indoors Immediately

The air over the Hudson Valley is unsafe today. Here's which New Yorkers should stay inside.

The New York State DEC has issued an Air Quality alert for the Hudson Valley and New York City.

Air Quality Health Advisory Issued Wednesday for Lower Hudson Valley and New York City

The air quality warning is in effect on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the DEC's Lower Hudson Valley and New York City regions.

Note: The following counties are in the DEC's Lower Hudson Valley region.

Dutchess

Orange

Putnam

Ulster

Sullivan

The New York City region includes:

Rockland

Westchester

Bronx

Brooklyn

Manhattan

Queens

Staten Island

Air Quality Health Advisories are issued when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100, officials say.

Ozone The Cause For Concern In Hudson Valley, New York City

The pollutant of concern in the Hudson Valley and New York City on Wednesday is "Ozone," the DEC reports.

"When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing should consider consulting their personal physician," the DEC states.

These New Yorkers Told To Stay Indoors Today

The DEC says people from the Hudson Valley or New York City with cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease (like asthma), young children, the elderly, people who exercise outdoors and people involved in vigorous outdoor work "should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest."

Heat Advisory Also Issued For Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is also under a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s with heat index values ranging from 95 to 100 degrees.

Anyone who feels overcome by heat should move to a cool, shaded location to avoid a life-threatening medical emergency.

How To Protect Yourself From Poor Air Quality

