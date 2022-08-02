‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood

Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York.

Black Bear Spotted In Kingston, New York Near Broadway

The black bear was spotted near Broadway, in the area of Downs Street and Elmendorf Street, according to the Kingston Police Department. Kingston police wanted residents to stay clear of the potentially dangerous bear adding police were trying to make sure the bear left the area safely.

"The Kingston Police department is aware of the black bear in the area of Downs and Elmendorf. If you see the bear please try and stay clear of it. Officers are in the area trying to ensure that the bear leaves the area safely," Kingston Police Department stated.

Police did not provide an update about the bear.

Black Bear Spotted on East Chester Street in Kingston, New York

This isn't the first time police in Kingston had to deal with a bear sighting. Police had to remove a bear from East Chester Street in May 2019.

"Please remember that although they may look cute - they still are a wild animal and can be aggressive when confronted. Please don't feed them and they will find their way back to their home in the woods," Kingston Police Department said in 2019.

3 Bears Spotted in Midtown Kingston, Ulster County

Three bears were spotted in Midtown Kingston, in the area of Downs Street and Belvedere Streets in October 2018. Chasing the bears forced some road closures.

"The third bear, a youngster, decided he was not leaving without some fanfare. He lead Police and DEC on a chase that went through backyards out towards Broadway and over to O'neil Street and then doubled back to Downs Street and onto the Catskill Mountain Rail Trail... he ran on the old railroad towards Kingston Plaza but left the rail trail at Albany Ave and ran up into the interchange of Albany Ave/587/ Broadway .. running through Friday afternoon traffic before crossing over and going back down into the forest adjacent to Chandler Drive and Albany Ave," the Kingston Police Department wrote in 2018 about the bear sightings.

