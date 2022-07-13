Kraft confirmed changes are coming to its iconic macaroni and cheese that are sold across New York State.

After 85 years Kraft confirmed a name change is coming to its beloved macaroni and cheese. Kraft "Macaroni and Cheese" will now be labeled as Kraft "Mac & Cheese."

Get Ready To Find New Kraft Mac & Cheese Boxes in New York

The reason is Kraft realizes most of us don't call it macaroni and cheese and simply called it mac & cheese.

"The change from 'macaroni and cheese to 'mac & cheese,' is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," KraftHeinz said in a press release. "With over a million boxes sold every day, the cheesy bowls of deliciousness haven’t just filled America’s bellies; they’ve played an iconic role in every stage of people’s lives."

Kraft 'Redefines' Mac & Cheese Found in New York Stores

Kraft thinks the new name "redefines KraftMac & Cheese as feel-good food for everyone." Kraft says this is all part of "a new brand identity" for its popular meal which also includes an updated logo, featuring a noodle smile.

"The new-look updates all aspects of the brand identity: the name, the logo, brand colors, typography, photography, iconography, and packaging," the company added in a press release. "The new look and feel evolves the brand and products to distinctively embody what positive comfort looks like: noodles of delight that lift you up and make you happy inside and out."

The new-look boxes with the new name are expected to hit store shelves across New York State next month, in August.

