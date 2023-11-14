‘Abducted’ Upstate New York Baby Found Near Hudson Valley Motel

New York State Police rushed to a Hudson Valley motel following reports of an abducted baby.

A Dutchess County woman is under arrest charged for allegedly abducting a baby

Woman Arrested for Abducting Child In Hyde Park, New York

On Monday, New York State Police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Ashley M. Hernandez of Hyde Park.

New York State Police say Ashley Hernandez got into a verbal domestic dispute with her partner which led her to drive her partner and her partner's 11-month-old child to the Golden Manor Motel on Albany Post Road Sunday night.

The pair continued to argue resulting in Hernandez locking her partner out of the vehicle and fleeing with the child, police say.

Hyde Park Woman Arrested At Dutchess County Motel

New York State Police responded to the Golden Manor Motel on Albany Post Road in the town of Hyde Park for a reported child abduction at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

According to New York State Police, the child is not related to Hernandez, nor does she have any custodial rights to the child.

Police found Hernandez and the infant near the motel a short time after the initial report. The baby was found in good health, officials say.

Hernandez was arrested for kidnapping in the second degree, a class B felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

She was remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $30,000 partially secure bond.

