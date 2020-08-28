Maybe you can add this to the list of weird things that 2020 have brought all of us? Imagine a safe suddenly appeared out of no where on your property? Some people would be happy, especially if there's money inside. But this mystery safe doesn't seem to want to budge, and one New York state farmer isn't ready to find out what's inside.

WHAM reports that Kirk Mathes was out of town when the safe somehow showed up on his farm in the Orleans County town of Barre. No one reportedly knows how it got there. He says the safe has even drawn crowds, as police tried to force it open last week. So far, no luck.

Mathes says he thinks the safe weighs between 500 and 600 pounds. He also adds that there's even a note attached that says whoever can open the safe can keep whatever is inside. But Mathes said he isn't ready to find out:

If you open it, the show is over. In these times, with the virus and the politics, it might get people a chance to set their problems or troubles aside and have a lot of fun talking about it.

Seems fair enough. Maybe we could get Indiana Jones on the case?

What could be inside? Money? Historical artifacts? Instructions? Maybe something top secret? Or perhaps, nothing. Who put it there? Pranksters? The Russians? Maybe aliens? The mystery deepens.