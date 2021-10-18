9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 in Dutchess

A fast-food boom is happening on Route 9 in Dutchess County.

Nine new fast-food restaurants are planned for the busy stretch of road between Fishkill and Hyde Park. Many new fast-food destinations are in the works for towns like Poughkeepsie, Wappingers and everywhere in between.

