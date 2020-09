Most Hudson Valley residents can agree that we live in a pretty special area.

There are people who live in and around the Tri-State area that only wish they could be our neighbors. It had us thinking, we do kind of have our own little lingo here in the Hudson Valley.

So we put together a list of a few words that only make sense to Hudson Valley residents.

Did we miss a word or two? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.

Here's what we got so far: