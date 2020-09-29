DBCH Recommends Influenza Vaccine During COVID-19

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health is recommending that health care providers offer the flu shot to everyone six months and older.

Those individuals who are considered high risk, including young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals 65-years of age and older should get an influenza vaccination.

This year flu season will be much more challenging with both the flu virus and COVID. Getting vaccinated for the flu will be key this year as we continue to battle the coronavirus, according to a press release.

Health care providers are encouraged to begin vaccinating people during September and October.

If health care providers encounter uninsured or underinsured adults and children, they can be referred to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health for an influenza vaccination appointment at (845) 486-3409.