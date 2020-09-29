Teen From Monroe Enters Guinness World Records For Racing

Here's a big win for the Hudson Valley. A local teenager hopped in a Porsche and secured spot in the Guinness World Records.

The average 16 year old is worried about just passing their driving test. Most of them are just learning how to drive a car for the first time so odds are that they won't be getting behind the wheel of a race car any time soon let alone competing for any world records. That's not the case for Chloe Chambers who's a junior at Monroe Woodbury High School.

It's safe to say most parents would be terrified at the idea of their teenage son or daughter racing at high speeds but Chloe's parents encourage her to follow her passion.

Chloe began her racing at a very young age after watching her father compete. After a few lessons at Oakland Valley Race Park in Cuddebackville she was determined to pursue her racing career at just 7 years old. Little did she know she'd be breaking world records before she even graduated high school.

A team of Porsche factory drivers actually hand selected Chloe personally for a high speed slalom race and attempt to beat a world record.

According the Guinness World Records, Chloe entered the Guinness World Records for the fastest Slalom. Chloe got behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche and had go around 50 cones spaced out over 50ft in less than 48.11 seconds.

Chloe and her racing kart have also been featured on the Netflix series, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' hosted by David Letterman.

Congratulations to Chloe Chambers and her racing team for bringing home a world record to the Hudson Valley.