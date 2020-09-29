JetBlue Will Not Be Returning to Newburgh in November

JetBlue service to the Hudson Valley will not be returning this fall, as previously announced.

In April, JetBlue announced that they would be suspending service to Stewart Airport in Newburgh. The move came as part of an industry-wide pullback of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta stopped service to Newburgh in May and In August, American Airlines announced that they would be also pulling out of Stewart Airport in October if a new stimulus package was not passed.

JetBlue planned to restart service to the Hudson Valley and 10 other airports in November, but those plans have changed. According to Paxex.Aero, JetBlue is now delaying plans to return to seven airports, including Stewart. While some of the airports will now see service return in April of 2021, Newburgh is among two that are now listed as "indefinite."

Just this week, Governor Cuomo announced that travelers from all but 31 countries will need to self-quarantine when entering New York. Currently, visitors from 35 states and territories in the US are also banned from visiting New York without first being in quarantine for 14 days. Travel restrictions, as well as a lack of funding from the government, is expected to contribute to more pullbacks from the airline industry throughout the end of the year.

