CDC Recommends New Yorkers Cancel Thanksgiving With Family

The CDC announced a number of restrictions that will completely change the upcoming holiday.

The CDC is recommending people not to celebrate Thanksgiving with anyone they don't live with. The health agency added large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your home on Thanksgiving as a high-risk activity to spread COVID-19.

"Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved," the CDC wrote while issuing its first set of guidelines for Thanksgiving.

The CDC recommends you only have Thanksgiving dinner with the people who live in your household. A virtual dinner with friends and family is also considered a low-risk activity, according to the health agency.

Other Thanksgiving traditions like Turkey Trots, parades and Black Friday shopping could also become coronavirus super spreaders, according to the CDC.

The CDC issued guidelines for Thanksgiving labeling activities as high risk, moderate risk or low risk.

Higher risk activities

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Lower risk activities