How to Enjoy National Coffee Day in the Hudson Valley

Looking for a little pick me up on Tuesday? Look no further than the date on the calendar.

Apparently, September 29th, 2020, is National Coffee Day. I swear we're making up "national days" as we go, but I can get on board with this one.

It makes it easier to celebrate when you get free coffee, amirite?

USA Today is reporting that several of our favorite coffee chains will be offering up free coffee on National Coffee Day this year. Here's where you can get your caffeine fix on Tuesday:

At Dunkin, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks is offering up some fun for their rewards members. All week long they'll have games available for rewards members and on Tuesday if you order a "grande or larger handcrafted beverage" you will get a free drink added to your account.

At Stewart's Shops around the Hudson Valley, coffee lovers can get a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee from 12 pm until close.

We're not sure what kind of deals we'll see at our local Hudson Valley coffee shops, but it doesn't hurt to stop by your favorite small business for a cup of joe.

Need help finding a local coffee business? Here are a few you can check out during your Hudson Valley travels:

Uptown Coffee, Kingston

The Poughkeepsie Grind, Poughkeepsie

Iron Cafe, Montgomery

Cafe Mio, Gardiner

The Crafted Cup, Poughkeepsie

The Mud Puddle, New Paltz

Ready Coffee, Wappingers

Bank Square, Beacon

What's your favorite coffee spot around the Hudson Valley? Let us know where you get your caffeine fix in the comments below.