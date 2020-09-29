Kingston Bridge Closed Down

The closure starts at 4 p.m. on Friday September 25th.

If you travel daily across the Wurts Street Bridge/Kingston Port Ewen Bridge in the City of Kingston, starting today you will need to take an alternate route.

According to a City of Kingston Facebook page post,"effective at 4:00pm today, the NYS Department of Transportation will close the Wurts Street Bridge to traffic until further notice."

The reason for the closure is unsure at this time but we have made several attempts at contacting the New York State Department of Transportation for a comment regarding the bridge closure but haven't been able to get any solid answers.

We did speak on the phone to an Ulster County DOT employee who did tell us that they have sent equipment and men to the bridge, but he wasn't sure for what reason. He also wasn't sure how long the bridge would be closed down for.

The suspension bridge crosses the Roundout Creek and connects Kingston and Port Ewen. It was scheduled to have major repairs done in the spring of this year, so we aren't sure if this closure has anything to do with that or not.

With the bridge closed, residents are being asked to use the detour route, the Route 9W bridge to cross the Roundout Creek until further notice.

Once we receive any information as to why and how long bridge will be closed we will update this article.

If you would like any more information you can contact the NYSDOT Region 8 office at 845- 431-5950.